Opposition's unity showing our power, PM's weakness: Cong on 'Bharat Bandh'

[India], Sept 10 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with leaders of other Opposition parties, on Monday led a march from Rajghat to Ramlila Maidan as part of 'Bharat Bandh', called against the continuous fuel price hike and decrease in the value of Indian currently among other issues.

"Bharat Bandh will surely have an impact on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership. Also, this Bharat Bandh will also have an impact on people of this nation, because they will get to know that we as Opposition are with them in hard times. Opposition unity is showing our power and PM Modi's weakness," Congress leader Meira Kumar told ANI.

Fuel prices continued its northward march on Monday with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 80.73 and Rs 72.83 per litre in the national capital. Taking a stand against the same, several Opposition party leaders and workers on Monday started their protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government in various parts of the country. "It is the responsibility of the Opposition to remove the anti-people government out of power," senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said. In Odisha, Congress workers blocked a train at Sambalpur while protesting along with other opposition parties in the morning. Meanwhile, bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) are not operational today due to the 'Bharat Bandh'. In Telangana, Congress workers are holding protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district's Bhongir and Musheerabad bus depot in Hyderabad, against the fuel price hike. "It's time for the Modi government to leave. The people will now not tolerate inflation. 132 crore people of this country are leaders. Modi ji forget this that you are the only leader. Now people will not tolerate their ego and lies. It's time for their farewell," said Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala. Ghulam Nabi Azad said that it has become "difficult to live" under BJP regime today due to inflation. (ANI)