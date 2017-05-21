OPS hints at alliance with BJP on Twitter, deletes tweet later

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, May 21, 2017 10:17 hrs
Chennai: A tweet by the leader of AIADMK's Puratchi Thalaivi (Amma) faction, O Panneerselvam, kicked up a storm since it hinted at a possible alliance with BJP.

"We will take a decision on alliance with BJP once local body elections are announced," the tweet from @OfficeOfOPS said.

The incident occurred a day after Panneerselvam called on PM Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss issues plaguing Tamil Nadu.

In an apparent damage-control move, the faction clarified: "We mean that only after the announcement of local body elections we will think about the alliance with any political party."

Former TN CM O Panneerselvam had revolted against AIADMK chief V K Sasikala in February, alleging that he was forced to step down in order to make way for her to the state's coveted post.

This led to a major rift in the party, giving rise to the Sasikala and OPS factions of the AIADMK.

With Sasikala being indicted in a disproportionate assets case, there were merger talks between both factions. However, these proved futile as the OPS faction insisted on expelling Sasikala, Dhinakaran and their kin from the party.

