Orange alert issued in Ahmedabad due to heat wave

[India] May 29 (ANI): Orange alert has been issued in Ahmedabad here as the heat wave continues to grip the city, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Jayant Sarkar, IMD director while speaking to ANI said: "Orange alert has been issued in Ahmedabad as the heat wave continues to grip the city. The alert warning will remain for the next 2-3 days."

"Temperature will remain high in Ahmedabad and adjoining cities of Gandhinagar and Deesa. The temperature in Ahmedabad can go up to and even cross the mark of 44 degrees," he further added.

As the heat wave continues to make its mark in many cities of the state, Sarkar informed that "there is no hope of rains in the coming five days in Gujarat." "We had given heat wave warning in Saurashtra and Kutch subdivision for yesterday and today. We also expect heat wave in Kutch district, Surendranagar and Amreli today'" he added. (ANI)