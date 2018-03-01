Order on bail plea of Karti's CA reserved

[India] March 01 (ANI): A Patiala House Court on Thursday reserved order on bail plea of Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant (CA).

S Bhaskararaman, CA of Karti, will stay in jail till March 7.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested S Bhaskararaman, from a hotel in Delhi on February 16 in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Following this, a Delhi court had sent him to 14 days of judicial custody on February 26.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought 14-day remand of Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case.

Seeking the remand, the CBI told a Patiala House Court that "Karti's interrogation has only taken place for a short time. He did appear for interrogation, but remained evasive". The CBI arrested Karti Chidambaram from Chennai airport on Wednesday. It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government. (ANI)