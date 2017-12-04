Osmania University student allegedly commits suicide over exam stress, protest erupts

Hyderabad: Osmania University students on Monday staged a protest and did not allow the police to shift the body of Murali, who allegedly committed suicide in his hostel by hanging.





On Sunday, E Murali (21), a first-year student of MSc Physics, who hails from Doulapur village of Siddipet district, hanged himself in the bathroom of Maneru hostel of the campus.





According to reports, Murali, was missing from his room since Saturday night. He did not join his friends for breakfast and lunch. However, in the evening, they found his body hanging in the bathroom.



The students immediately informed the police who rushed to the hostel and claimed to have recovered a suicide note.

In the suicide note, he, reportedly, cited poor preparations for upcoming examinations as the cause for taking the extreme step.

Speaking to ANI, OU students joint action committee leader and president of the Unemployed Youth Association, K Manavatha Rai said, "Murli committed suicide because of unemployment. The state government is responsible for his suicide. Also, the government should give Rs. 50 lakh compensation to Murli's family or else we will not allow the police to shift the body from the hostel."

"The Telangana government has been sanctioning funds for many things regarding the state.then why they are not providing jobs for us. We will continue the protest and will not allow the police to shift the body until government takes responsibility over the matter," he said.

Meanwhile, the grieving mother Laxmi told ANI, "I struggled a lot working as daily labourer and supported my son in his studies. We did not think his life would end like this."

The South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, V. Satyanarayana, informed that a case has been registered, and they have initiated a probe into the matter.