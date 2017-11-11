Other countries attack India because it believes in peace: VP Venkaiah Naidu

[India], Nov 11 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday asserted that India has not attacked on any country, but has been attacked by others, as "we believe in peace."

"India has not attacked any country, but has been attacked by several other countries, because we believe in peace," said Venkaiah Naidu in an event in Bhubaneswar.

The Vice President further said, he has retired from politics, and not from public lives.

M Venkaiah Naidu, resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 17, after filing his nomination for the August 5 poll.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said, the former has worked hard to become the prime minister and now is one of the most prominent people in the world. Speaking about the importance of mother tongue, Vice President Naidu said, "It is important to speak in mother tongue and never forget the land we belong to", adding that it is necessary to upgrade India's skill in this modern century. (ANI)