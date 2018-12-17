Other parties will have to mull over Rahul as PM candidate: D Raja

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): The opposition parties will have to think over the proposal to make Rahul Gandhi as their PM candidate in 2019 Lok Sabha elections before arriving at any conclusion, CPI leader D Raja said on Sunday.

"DMK president MK Stalin has proposed Rahul Gandhi should become the prime ministerial candidate in 2019. All other parties, particularly secular democratic parties, left parties will have to give consideration and deliberate on this issue. Let us see in the coming days how things are going to unfold," Raja told ANI.

In Chennai on Sunday, Stalin proposed Rahul's name for the post of prime minister, saying the Congress chief had the ability to defeat the "fascist" Narendra Modi government. Addressing a public rally there, Stalin said: "From the soil of Tamil Nadu, I propose the name of Rahul Gandhi for the prime ministerial candidate. I propose we will install a new Prime Minister in Delhi. He has got the ability to defeat the fascist Modi government." However, sources have told ANI that the Samajwadi Party (SP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and National Conference (NC) are not in agreement with the name proposed by Stalin. (ANI)