Our fight is against terrorism, not Kashmiris, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday insisted that the fight is against the menace of terrorism and denounced the attack of Kashmiris in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

"Our fight is not against the Kashmiris, but against terrorism," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk.

He stressed that the fight is against the enemies of humanity and what happened to Kashmiri students in the last few days, should not happen in this country.

PM Modi denounced the attack on Kashmiris across the country and said such incidents should not happen in this country.

He also spoke that it was time that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stood by his words. "When Pak got a new PM, I had congratulated him (Imran Khan) and told him that we together should fight against poverty and illiteracy. He had told me that he was son of a Pathan and will stand by his words. Today is the time to test if he will stand by his words."