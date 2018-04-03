Our Government is fully committed to welfare of SC/ST communities: Home Minister

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was fully committed to the welfare of the SC/ST communities and offered condolences to the families of the victims died during Bharat Bandh protests.

While making a statement in the Lok Sabha, the home minister assured that there has been no dilution of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act by the government and said, rather after coming to power, the government has taken a decision to strengthen it.

"There has been a new provision where action against government servants shall be taken against those found negligent in implementing the Act," said the minister. He also said there have been widespread rumours regarding the issue of reservation which are false and baseless. "Our Government is fully committed to protecting the interests of the SC/ST community," he said. In the wake of Monday's violent protests during Bharat Bandh, in which at least 11 people have died, the home minister urged citizens to maintain calm and peace. "Through this House, I appeal to all the citizens to maintain peace and harmony amongst themselves. I also appeal to all the political parties to help maintain peace and harmony," the HM concluded. The nationwide bandh was called by Dalit outfits on Monday against the Supreme Court's ruling that allegedly diluted the act. Even as the Centre filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, protests turned violent yesterday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Punjab. (ANI)