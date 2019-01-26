Our ties with India on right track, says Chinese Ambassador

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): India and China are on the right track in terms of bilateral ties and have made a lot of progress recently, especially since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the Wuhan Informal Summit last year, Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Zhaohui said: "As I have said before, we are on the right track, on a fast track and have made a lot of progress, especially after the Wuhan Informal Summit last year."

"Right now, I am very happy, politically, people-to-people interaction, all the areas, we have done a lot. So we are grateful for the India people and the Indian government. As two of the largest developing countries, China and India, if we use one voice to say something, the world must listen," he said. Lauding India's economic development, Zhaohui said that there were many emerging challenges globally and that the "world needs China, India to join hands and cooperate together." However, he evaded questions on Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying he met two Chinese Ministers during his trip to Kailash Mansarovar last year to discuss job creation. "The Chinese government welcomes all pilgrims from India," the Chinese Ambassador said. Earlier on Monday, while addressing a rally in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, Rahul stoked controversy by acknowledging that he had met "a couple of Chinese ministers" to discuss job creation. The Congress president said that the "single biggest challenge is China's ability to produce jobs after jobs. Modi ji talks about 'Make in India,’ but India is far behind China in the creation of jobs." (ANI)