Ousted for anti-party activities ex-Congress MLA joins BJP

[India] Apr 8 (ANI): Former Karnataka Congress MLA Malikayya Venkayya Guttedar on Sunday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Chairperson of Karnataka's Yadgir City Municipal Council, Lalitha Anpur.

Earlier on March 30, six-time MLA from Afzalpur, Guttedar was expelled from Congress party, after Karnataka Congress president, G. Parameshwara, Guttedar alleged him of being involved in "anti-party" activities.

Whereas, Anpur was re-elected as the Chairperson of Yadgir (Karnataka) City Municipal Council in 2017, the post she held way back in 2012. (ANI)