Over 10 lakh footfall at 79th All India Industrial Exhibition since Jan 1

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Around ten lakh people have visited the 79th All India Industrial Exhibition here since the beginning of this month, the secretary of the exhibition said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Ranga Reddy said 2500 stalls have been installed in the Exhibition so far, with traders from various parts of India displaying an array of products on sale.

"We have taken all measures for public safety and security. There are 30 women constables from She Teams deployed in the exhibition for women safety and there a total of 300 police personnel deployed for the safety of the public. We also have 500 security persons monitoring the exhibition," he added.

Reddy also said ten lakh people have visited the exhibition until Saturday, adding that another fifteen lakh people are expected in the coming days. Shakeel Uddin, a trader from Delhi, said: "We have installed a clothing store in the exhibition, the response from the crowd is very good and the Exhibition society is supporting us. Our business is good this year." The 46-day-long exhibition which began on January 1 will culminate on February 15. (ANI)