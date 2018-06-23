Over 100 Naxals appeared for IGNOU exam in Odisha

[India], June 23 (ANI): With an aim to make a fresh start, over 100 Naxals, who surrendered before the police, appeared for Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP) term end exam offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

At least 120 Naxals enrolled for the BPP offered by IGNOU and around 107 Naxals appeared for the exam, which was held here on June 21.

"They are some surrendered Naxals who have joined in IGNOU BPP program and they appeared in June 2018 exam. 120 Naxals filled the form and 107 have appeared for the exam," said one of the invigilators.

The district administration is providing free education to the Naxals so that they could get another chance to start their lives. "We want to be a part of the society, that's why we have taken this entrance exam," said a student. The candidates, after passing the entrance test, will be eligible for various bachelor degree courses offered by the university. Odisha and Chhattisgarh are worst hit Naxals state in the country. In recent times number of Naxals surrendered before the police and has come to the mainstream. (ANI)