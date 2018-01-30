'Over 100 people attacked me': Victim recalls horror of Kasganj violence

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): Akram, one of the victims of Kasganj clashes on Tuesday said that over 100 to 150 people attacked him while he was passing through the area.

"I was passing through Kasganj towards Aligarh to meet my wife who was expecting, but suddenly 100-150 people attacked me. Some people from the crowd were angels who managed to save me from others and let me go. I have forgiven everyone," the victim explained.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured stringent action against the perpetrators of Kasganj violence which claimed one life and left two injured.

One person, identified as Chandan Gupta, died and two others were injured in the Kasganj violence that broke out on Jan 26. The clash broke out after an unauthorised bike rally was taken out by RSS-affiliated students' group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the city to commemorate the Republic Day and allegedly stones were pelted at them during the roadshow. (ANI)