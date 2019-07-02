Over 1,000 evacuated from Kurla due to downpour

Mumbai: Around 1, 000 people have been evacuated from Kranti Nagar, Kurla in Mumbai to prevent any untoward incidents due to overflowing Mithi river, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster cell.

The city received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period since Sunday, resulting in massive traffic jams and flooding homes in low-lying areas.

Mumbai is witnessing one of its most intense monsoon spells this year as the city has received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period. The Meteorological Department warned of "extremely heavy" rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on July 2, 4 and 5.

Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5. "Close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period, which could hamper normal life," it said.