Over 1.10 lakh registration for Amarnath Yatra

Over 1.10 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves for the annual Amarnath Yatra which will begin on July 1, said MHA sources.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also said to have reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Amarnath Yatra in a meeting with MHA officials here on Tuesday.

The registration of pilgrims is being undertaken through 440 designated branches of the Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and the YES Bank located in 32 states and Union Territories.

The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima. (ANI)