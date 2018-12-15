Over 14 lakh people to cast votes in Haryana MC poll on Sunday

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): In Haryana, a total of 14,01,454 voters will cast their vote for 136-ward in the general elections of Municipal Corporations and Committees on December 16 in the districts of Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad, and Kaithal.

A spokesman of Haryana State Election Commission said on Saturday in a statement that out of the total voters, 7,44,468 are male voters and 6,56,986 are female voters. As many as 1,292 polling stations have been set up, out of which 304 are sensitive and 166 are hypersensitive polling stations.

The highest number of polling stations (303) has been set up in Yamunanagar district, the maximum number of hypersensitive polling stations (71) in Rohtak and the maximum number of sensitive polling stations (71) in district Panipat, he added. He said that a total of 3,921 polling officers, 1,292 presiding officers, 146 supervisors, 83 duty magistrate, 781 reserved staff have been deployed for the elections. A total of 7,016 police personnel have been deployed for polling duty including 825 lady constables, 3,007 constables, 1,049 Head Constables, 620 non-gazetted police officers, 86 Inspectors and 27 Gazetted Police Officers have been deployed for elections. The election is to be conducted by the use of EVMs for which about 1,685 control units and 2,959 ballot units are to be used, he added. The State Election Commission has advised all the electors of municipal corporations and municipal committees of Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal, where General Elections will be held on December 16, 2018 to carry with them the elector's photo identity card or any one of the alternative documents for establishing their identity at the polling station, to cast their vote. (ANI)