Over 14 percent growth in foreign tourists in Nov

[India] Dec 12 (ANI): India has registered over 14 percent growth in foreign tourist arrivals in November 2017 over the same month last year.

According to the Ministry of Tourism there has been 14.4 percent growth in foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in November, 2017 over November, 2016.

Apart from it, there is 56.2 percent growth in foreign tourist arrivals on e-Tourist visa in November, 2017 over November, 2016.

Ministry of Tourism compiles monthly estimates of FTAs and FTAs on e-Tourist Visa on the basis of Nationality-wise, Port-wise data received from Bureau of Immigration (BOI).

"The number of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in November, 2017 was 10.05 lakh as compared to FTAs of 8.78 lakh in November, 2016 and 8.16 lakh in November, 2015. The growth rate in FTAs in November, 2017 over November, 2016 was 14.4 percent, compared to 7.6 percent in November, 2016 over November, 2015," said the Ministry of Tourism. It further added: "FTAs during the period January- November 2017 were 90.01 lakh with a growth of 15.6 percent over same period of the previous year, compared to FTAs of 77.83 lakh with a growth of 9.4 percent in January- November, 2016 over January- November, 2015." The percentage share of FTAs in India during November, 2017 among the top 15 source countries was highest from Bangladesh (16.77 percent) followed by USA (14.77 percent), UK (9.93 percent), Russian Fed. (4.41 percent), Canada (4.39 percent), Australia (3.96 percent), Malaysia (3.50 percent), Germany (2.90 percent), France (2.51 percent),Sri Lanka (2.32 percent), China (2.26 percent), Singapore (2.04 percent), Japan (2.03 percent), Thailand (1.87 percent), and Rep. of Korea (1.31 percent). The FTAs on e-Tourist Visa has also witnessed growth. "During the month of November, 2017, a total of 2.14 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 1.37 lakh during the month of November, 2016 registering a growth of 56.2 percent," said the Ministry of Tourism. It further added that during January- November 2017, a total of 14.57 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 9.17 lakh during January- November 2016, registering a growth of 58.8 percent. The percentage share of top 15 source countries availing e- Tourist Visa facilities during November, 2017 was: UK (17.1 percent), USA (11.6 percent), Russian Federation (6.6 percent), France (5.7 percent), Germany (4.8 percent), China (4.8 percent), Australia (4.5), Canada (4.3 percent), Korea (Rep. of) (2.6 percent), Thailand (2.4 percent), Italy (2.4 percent), Singapore (2.1 percent), Oman (1.8 percent),Spain (1.8 percent) and Netherlands (1.5 percent). (ANI)