Over 14L Class X students will not give retest: Javadekar

[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): Amid the ongoing furore post the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X question paper leak, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday confirmed that out of the 16 lakh students, more than 14 lakh will not have to appear for the Mathematics re-exam.

"I am amazed to see headlines in some news channels about confusion over retest. Out of 16 lakh students, more than 14 lakh students of Class X will not have to give retest in Maths. This is the final decision," Javadekar tweeted.

"Class-X students from J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, WB, Northeastern states, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka, TN, Puduchery, Andaman, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh will not give Maths retest," he added. Clearing the air regarding Delhi and Haryana, Javadekar stated that a retest will be conducted only if police investigation points to a large-scale leak. For the unversed, the papers of class XII Economics held on March 26, and class X Maths, held on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the examination. Ever since, scores of students have taken to mass-protesting to express their dissatisfaction over the poor governance and the CBSE re-examination decision. Earlier on Friday, the HRD Ministry announced that the re-examination for the Economics paper for Class XII students will be held on 25 April. "Regarding Class 10th re-examination, as the leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi and Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be held in July," Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup told media here. (ANI)