Over 1cr fake Anganwadi beneficiaries detected: Maneka Gandhi

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday announced that the ministry has found and eliminated approximately one crore fake beneficiaries.

The Women and Child Development Minister further noted that the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers is being increased by 1.5 times from the existing amount. The Anganwadi workers will be given Rs. 4500/- instead of Rs. 3000/-, Mini Anganwadi workers will be given Rs.3500/- instead of Rs.2250/- and the Anganwadi helpers will be given Rs. 2250/- instead of Rs. 1500/- per month.

"This will boost their morale and help improve the delivery of services by the frontline workers and will, in turn, help to achieve the goal of Poshan Abhiyan. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for leading the Poshan Abhiyaan from the front. It was actually his idea that unless we convert our efforts to eliminate malnutrition into a Jan Andolan, these efforts will have limited success," said Gandhi. The Union Minister also said that over the past four years, the Centre has been fighting against malnutrition, and focused on the aspects that have been put in place, such as an increase in the daily cost norms for the beneficiaries of the Integrated Child Development Services Programme, and a technology-based real-time monitoring system for the Anganwadi services. "We are bringing a convergence of Government services at the ground level from the Ministries of Women and Child Development, Health, Rural Development, Tribal Affairs, Human Resource Development, Drinking Water and Sanitation, among others. All these efforts are aimed to convey the message that the health and well-being of the children is the top-most priority for the Government," she added. (ANI)