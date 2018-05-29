Over 2 lakh MP contractual teachers to be made permanent

[India], May 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to regularise jobs of over 2 lakh temporary teachers, thus making them eligible for the Seventh Pay Commission's benefits.

The decision comes just six months ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Announcing this decision, he also launched a scathing attack on previous Congress governments for meting out injustice to them.

"Today is a historic day. The education system of Madhya Pradesh got ruined during Congress' Digvijay Singh government. It was injustice not only with the teachers, but students too," said Chouhan at an event.

"How will a teacher make the future of any child if their future is uncertain? This is the biggest sin committed by the Digvijay government. He hired them at a nominal wage as low as Rs 500; I am glad that we put a stop to this injustice," he added. Stating that the teachers will now be considered as state government employees, he said, "They will get financial benefits and various allowances as per the seventh pay commission; not only this, they will receive respect in the society. This decision will improve the quality of education in government schools." (ANI)