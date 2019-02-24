Over 200 vehicles charred in massive fire in Chennai

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): More than 200 vehicles were gutted in a major fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon at Porur ground in Chennai.

The incident occurred near the Sri Ramachandra Medical College around 2 pm.Soon after receiving the report, fire tenders were pressed to rush the spot to extinguish the blaze.

"Äround 214 cars have been gutted in the fire. The incident reportedly took place after dry grass caught fire and the blaze was fanned by winds," said fire officials.

This tragic incident comes a day after around 100 cars were burnt in a major fire that broke out in the parking area of Aero India 2019 on Saturday afternoon in Bengaluru.

Police Investigation is underway. (ANI)