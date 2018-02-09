Over 2000 people play 'shankh' to create world record

[India] February 9 (ANI): Another world record was created on the second day of Rajim Kumbh Mela after over 2,100 saints and locals played conch shells 'shankh' together in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband.

The feat was certified by the Golden Book of World Records.

'Maha Aarti' was also performed after 'shankhnaad' by Chhattisgarh Ministers, MLAs and saints.

Earlier on Tuesday, another record had been set after three lakh earthen lamps were lighted at the fair.

The Rajim Kumbh Mela started on February 7, where special preparations were made on the arrival of monks and saints.

Speaking to ANI, Chhattisgarh Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Brijmohan Agrawal said, "Conch shells are blown before every pious event. Sound of 2100 shells will soothe environment. We wanted to send message of peace and prosperity. Golden Book of World Records certified this. Our Kumbh Mela will now be known across the world." On Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh had inaugurated Rajim Kumbh Mela and Ganga Aarti performance at banks of river Mahanadi in Gariyaband's Rajim. (ANI)