Over 20,000 RSS members to march together in Pokhran on Sunday

Jaipur: Around 21,000 RSS members will hold a march in Pokhran, the site of India's nuclear tests, on Sunday, an RSS leader said here.

The 'Jagrat Hindu Mahasangam' is being organised on the first day of the Hindu New Year and will have Maj. Gen G.D. Bakshi (retd.) as the chief guest, while Parshugiriji Maharaja from Juna Akhada, Haridwar will be in the chair, veteran RSS leader Inder Singh told IANS.

He said that RSS has been organising such programmes at frequent intervals.

"Anti-national activities in border areas have increased in last few months and hence the citizens residing here are reeling under fear. With this programme, we need to ensure that these people live a happy and secure life in India with no feeling of threat or fear from any neighbouring nation. "With nuclear tests being carried on the land of Pokhran, the place has made a mark on global map and it is considered a meeting point of religion and valour. Looking at its significance, we have decided to organise this show of strength in Pokhran," he said. "With Jaisalmer border (with Pakistan) just a few kilometres away, this programme will ensure that the our loud message crosses the borders too and they also know about the might of our nation," he added. Asked if anybody from BJP will be present, he said that an invite has been sent to all via social media and other platforms, but there was no confirmation yet.