Over 25 students fall ill after eating meal at Noida school

[India], Apr. 6 (ANI): At least 30 students of Step by Step School in Noida fell ill due to suspected food poisoning.

Taking note of the matter, District Magistrate BN Singh has ordered an investigation into the matter.

"We have sent city magistrate, circle officer and food safety officer for investigation. We had received information that 25-30 students fell ill but their number and condition is yet to be confirmed. Officers weren't allowed access in the school earlier. Currently, we have taken cognizance into the matter," Singh told ANI.

Step by Step is a school in Noida sector 132 where students are provided breakfast and lunch in the canteen. Meanwhile, the principal of the school assured that necessary actions are being taken to investigate possible causes. "Some of the students at our school had mild to severe stomach ache and some also vomited. It is unclear as to the cause of the apparent problem. A team of doctors from Max Hospital was called in immediately to provide medical attention to affected students," the principal said in a statement. "Parents of those affected have been kept informed and necessary steps are being taken for the well-being of all students. A few students who wanted to go home were sent home safely with their parents," the statement added. The police have registered an FIR against the school management. (ANI)