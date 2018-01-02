Over 250 parties supporting Maharashtra bandh: Prakash Ambedkar

Image for representation.

: Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for Maharashtra bandh on Wendesday to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district on Monday.

Ambedkar alleged that Hindu Ekta Aghadi was responsible for the violence. He said Maharashtra Democratic Front, Maharashtra Left Front, besides 250 organisations, have supported tomorrow's shutdown.

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar, has appealed for peace during the bandh period. Referring to the caste clashes in Bhima Koregaon, Ambedkar ruled out any conflict between Marathas and Dalits. "If there was any tension, the 200th anniversary commemoration of the Bhima Koregaon battle would not have taken place. Yesterday's programme was organised by Sambhaji Brigade (a Maratha organisation)," he said while addressing a press conference. He alleged the trouble occurred because of Hindu Ekta Aghadi and Shivraj Pratishthan, headed by Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, respectively. "Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Sabha (ABHS), Peshwa heirs, had opposed the event. We held talks with ABHS after which they decided against opposing," he said. The event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army, was marred by incidents of violence yesterday, with at least one person was killed.