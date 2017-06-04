Over 400 injured in bomb scare stampede during Champions League final screening in Italy

BREAKING: There has been an explosion in the fan park in #Turin where fans were watching the Champions League final pic.twitter.com/AUNx7gVKtw





The reason for the panic was that a banister of a stairway to an underground parking lot collapsed - some thought they heard explosions - which led to people getting injured when they tried to flee the area, the reports said.





The accident occurred at around 10.15 p.m., when the fans tried to get away as quickly as possible, only to end up crammed against the retaining walls.





Security forces and firefighters rushed to the site and immediately worked to get the situation back to normal.





The vast majority of fans left the square after the alarm and only a few remained until the end of the Champions League final in Cardiff, in which Real Madrid beat Juventus, the Italian football club, 4-1.