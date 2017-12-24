Over 5K students achieve World Record for largest lung representation

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): In a bid to create widespread awareness about the ill-effects of pollution, over 5,000 students set a Guinness World Record by forming the largest human image of an organ (Lung) at the Thyagaraj Stadium here on Saturday.

The event, which was spearheaded by Lung Care Foundation, saw participation from over 5,300 students from 35 schools across Delhi-NCR to form the human image of a lung.

The participants used the lung formation to show the effects of pollution: pink lungs turning into irreversible black lungs. Not only this, through this campaign Lung Care Foundation aims to bring in a people movement where, the citizens, corporates and children come together to start a new revolution.

The new feat was appreciated by President Ram Nath Kovind, who extended his warm greetings and felicitations to all children who took the pledge to work for a cleaner environment as a people's movement. He further expressed his joy on this initiative of "Sankalp Se Siddhi Programme for Clean Air" being organised by the Lung Care Foundation. The participants were also lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, in a message, said "It is a pleasure to know that the campaign care for lungs' is being launched by the Lung Care Foundation in Delhi to create awareness against air pollution and related lung disorders. Congratulations for organising the unique initiative in galvanising the support of the youth and creating awareness on a vital subject which impacts every individual." The present levels of pollution are a serious threat to our lung health. In the World Health Organisation's (WHO) list of top 20 most polluted cities of the world, 17 are Indian. The pollution level in our metros is already making the air unfit for human consumption. Taking cognizance of the rapidly deteriorating lung health among Indians due to air pollution, the Lung Care Foundation, along with others aims to initiate a movement towards clean air. (ANI)