Over 6 lakh saved by beggar donated to families of CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Over Rs six lakh rupees, the life savings of an elderly beggar woman, who passed away last year, will now benefit families of the soldiers martyred in the recent Pulwama terror attack.

Nandini Sharma, who used to beg for alms outside a temple in Ajmer had entrusted her savings with the trustees of the temple and before she passed away six months ago had tasked them with giving away the money to a noble cause.

Trustees of the temple said they had decided to donate the Rs 6.61 lakh Sharma had accumulated, to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in accordance with her last wish.

The bank draft of the amount was handed to the district collector. Sandeep Gaur, trustee of the temple committee said, “The elderly woman named Nandini Sharma used to beg outside the temple and her life savings were deposited through us in a bank. She had passed away six months back and she wished that her savings should be used for a good cause. Hence we have donated it to CM relief fund for CRPF soldiers who died in the terror attack.” Vishwa Mohan Sharma, Ajmer Collector said, "A woman had saved over 6 lakh rupees and it was her last wish that this should be used for a good cause. The custodians have handed the cheque to me. It is an appreciable gesture and hopefully, it will inspire more people to come forward for charity." In recent days, help has poured in from different quarters to offer financial assistance to families of soldiers who lost their lives in the heinous Pulwama terror attack. Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir. (ANI)