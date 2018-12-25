Over 80 flights delayed in Delhi as fog disrupts operations

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): A total of 84 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday due to low visibility conditions, said an airport official.

The official further said that five flights were diverted while two others were cancelled due to foggy weather conditions at the airport.

All departures at Delhi airport were stalled for an hour today morning after thick fog enveloped the national capital leading to low visibility on the runway. The minimum runway visibility required for take-off is 125-metre.

Delhi-NCR and its surrounding states such as Punjab and Haryana are feeling the winter chill due to the flowing of northwesterly winds. Apart from chilly nights, people residing in the national capital are also battling with bouts of pollution, posing a risk to the health of the people. The Delhi airport is the busiest in the country and sees an average of 70 flight movements every hour. This includes both departures and arrivals. (ANI)