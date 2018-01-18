Over 900 flights to be affected at Delhi airport due to R-Day

[India], Jan. 17 (ANI): Over 900 flights would be affected from Thursday as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct a fly-past as a part of the Republic Day rehearsals and parade.

According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), flight operations at Delhi airport will be suspended for nearly two hours (from 10:35 am to 12:15 pm) for rehearsals from January 18-26.

DIAL has cited that the lack of extra airspace has led to this decision.

However, the restriction would be relaxed on January 19 and January 25.

According to airport sources, usually most of the flights scheduled during the closure hours are rescheduled, but with no free slots available at the airport, DIAL had to ask the domestic flights to withdraw their operations, while international carriers were asked to reschedule their flights. Meanwhile, Spicejet said that they have managed to reschedule all their flights. Indigo is yet to comment on the recent development. (ANI)