Over 9000 stubble-burning cases in Punjab, Amritsar tops list

[India], May 22 (ANI): Even after prohibitory orders, farmers in Punjab continue to burn stubble with 9,784 incident being recorded in the state from April 15 to May 21.

As per the data compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Department in Ludhiana, Amritsar has recorded the maximum number of stubble-burning incidents (908) followed by Sangrur at 774. Mohali recorded the lowest with 89 cases.

The maximum number of wheat-straw burning incidents were reported on May 12 and 20 this year.

Dr Anil Sood, head of Agro-ecosystems and Crop Modeling (ACM) division at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre said that fewer cases were recorded in the state this year, as compared to last two years. "We detect fire incidents with the help of the satellites. This year, harvesting got delayed due to the untimely rains in the state. This year, so far 9,784 cases have been reported. Though in 2018 it was 10,095 and in 2017 it was around 14,000 fire incidents." When asked as to why no stringent action is taken against defaulting farmers, the state agriculture officer replied, "We prepare the report and sent to district officials and police. Farmers are slapped with fines in accordance with the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal." Farmers in parts of northern India continue to practice stubble burning despite a ban, claiming that they are forced to do so as they have no other alternative for the farm residue. (ANI)