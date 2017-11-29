Over Ground Worker surrenders before Army

[India] November 29 (ANI): An Over Ground Worker (OGW) surrendered before Army in South Kashmir on Tuesday.

The worker has been identified as Altaf Sheikh, who was allegedly a close confidante of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists operating in Qaimoh belt of Kulgam district.

Yesterday, three OGW were arrested by 9 Rashtriya Rifles from Kulgam's Devsar area. Two grenades, a cheque of Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 12,000 cash were recovered from their possession.

On Nov 16, the Jammu and Kashmir Government prepared a new surrender policy for local Kashmiri militants. This news was shared by Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Munir Khan during a press conference about the ongoing anti-terrorist Operation Kund since November 14 in the forest area of Haalan-Kund area of Qazigund, in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The objective of current Jammu and Kashmir rehabilitation policy is to offer facility to those terrorists who undergo a change of heart and eschew the path of violence and who also accept the integrity of India and Indian Constitution to encourage them join the mainstream and lead a normal life and contribute towards prosperity and progress of the State as well as the Nation. The surrenderee will be entitled to benefits only when legal action has been completed, court cases decided and the person has been pronounced innocent. (ANI)