Over Rs 13 cr cash seized in poll-bound K'taka

[India], Apr 13 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, authorities have cracked down on defaulters in regards to following the model code of conduct, and seized cash worth Rs 13.33 crore till date.

The recovered cash includes seizures from both the Police Department and the Income Tax Department.

The flying squads and static surveillance teams activated in the state have seized 26220 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.19 crore.

In addition, 30.52 kg of drugs/narcotics worth Rs 19.79 lakh, 14.292 kg of gold and silver all worth Rs 3.64 crore, and other freebies worth Rs 15.77 crore have been seized.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)