Over Rs 5000 cr spent on publicity of govt schemes in last four years

[India] Dec 28 (ANI): Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said that over Rs 5245.73 cr have been spent on the publicity of government schemes from 2014 to December 7, 2018.

Replying to a question the same matter, Rathore stated: "The schemes administered by different Ministries, Departments have an 'Information, Education and Communication (IEC)' component for publicity and awareness about these schemes among intended beneficiaries. Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), under the Ministry of I&B, undertakes IEC campaigns in respect of these schemes and programmes in consultation with Ministries and Departments based on target audience, budget availability etc."

The total expenditure incurred on such IEC campaigns undertaken on behalf of various Ministries and Departments by BOC through different media, since 2014 is as under: (ANI)