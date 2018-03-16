'Overconfidence' led to UP bypolls defeat: BJP ally

[Uttar Pradesh] [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost bypolls in Uttar Pradesh because of its overconfidence, said the party's ally partner Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar said the "BJP neither consulted his party nor the Apna Dal Party in the bypoll to Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituency".

The leader also said his party would have helped the BJP win the Lok Sabha bypolls, had it consulted it or other ally parties.

The bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya last year vacated their seats, respectively, to form a government. The BJP on Thursday lost the bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur to Samajwadi Party (SP).(ANI)