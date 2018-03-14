Overconfidence, SP-BSP alliance undid us: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday conceded that the Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance and overconfidence by the BJP led to the party's defeat in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats.

In his first reaction to the BJP's rout by the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said the result will be reviewed threadbare by the party and it will brace up for the gauntlet thrown at it by the coming together of the SP and BSP.

Other than overconfidence by the BJP, the last-minute coming together of the arch rivals SP and BSP scuttled the BJP's chances, he said.

While extending his good wishes to the winning candidates, the 45-year-old said they were unable to understand the "rajnaitik saudebaazi" between the SP and BSP. "Now that they are a winning combination, the BJP will chalk out a strategy to thwart the march of the people who are out to block the development ushered in by the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state." State BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey attributed the loss to the low polling percentage. "A detailed analysis will be done and we will plug in our loopholes and ensure a better showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections." Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who held the Phulpur LS seat earlier, said the BJP failed to understand that the BSP voter base would shift en bloc to the SP.