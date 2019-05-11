Overwhelmed seeing immense support for Sunny: Dharmendra

[India] May 11 (ANI): Actor Dharmendra on Saturday said he was overwhelmed to see the support his son Sunny Deol, the BJP candidate from Punjab's Gurdaspur, got in his public rally for Lok Sabha Polls.

"I was watching Sunny's roadshow is Gurdaspur, sitting in Mumbai. I was overwhelmed to see the immense support from the people of Punjab. I knew people loved Sunny but did not expect they loved him this much," Dharmendra told ANI.

The veteran actor said he understands the grievances of common public since he comes from a "common family".

The 'Sholay' star also declared that he will accompany Sunny in order to get the work done for people. "I will myself go with Sunny. I will go to the state as well as cabinet ministers to request and get the work done. And I know I won't be ignored because there is immense love towards me," the 83-year-old said. "Dharmendra is not for any party but for the whole public. This is my love towards the country," he added. (ANI)