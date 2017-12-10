Owaisi appropriates Rajasthan love-jihad incident, condemns PM's rallies

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign rallies, in the run up to the Gujarat Assembly polls, saying he never talked about real issues.

Owaisi, while addressing a public gathering here, said, "The prime minister has been taking about the personal attacks the other parties are making at him, but he isn't talking about real issues. He did not condemn the attack on Afrazul in Rajasthan on suspicion of love-jihad," referring to the recent Rajasthan love-jihad incident.

"How will one 50-year-old man commit love-jihad? In our nation, we are being targetted just because we are Muslims and the prime minister isn't even talking about it," he added. Owaisi's statement comes after a video of a man being burnt alive, for allegedly committing love-jihad, surfaced online. The crime came to light after the perpetrator filmed the incident and uploaded it on the social media. The victim was identified as Mohammed Afrazul Khan, Bengali migrant worker in Rajasthan and the accused as Shambhu Lal Raigar, a former marble trader. The videos that were uploaded on social media by 14-year-old nephew of Raigar, record him saying he killed Afrazul to save a woman from "love-jihad". (ANI)