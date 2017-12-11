Owaisi asks PM Modi to arrest Cong. leaders accused of fixing Gujarat polls

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is confident that Congress leader met Pakistani officials to fix Gujarat elections, then he must ensure action against them.

Owaisi said Prime Minister Modi should direct the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to arrest the concerned Congress leaders.

Owaisi reaction came after the prime minister Modi yesterday in one of his campaign rallies, alleged Pakistan's interference in the Gujarat elections.

Claiming that Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former vice president Hamid Ansari met with Pakistan's High Commissioner and Foreign Minister at Aiyar's house just before the elections. "If the prime minister honestly believes then he must immediately take action. He must direct NIA to arrest them because if he believes that Pakistan is interfering then tell NIA. Why doesn't he use Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or NSA?" Owaisi said. On the other hand, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday quashed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation about the former's clandestine meeting with Pakistani officials, and expressed 'anguish' at 'the canards being spread' by the latter. (ANI)