Owaisi asks PM to observe fast to 'atone for his false promises'

[India], April 11 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asking the latter to observe a fast to 'atone for his false promises'.

Addressing the media, Owaisi asked as to why the Prime Minister didn't fast for 'his false promises, Dalits or not being able to provide employment.'

"Why doesn't the prime minister sit on a fast to atone for his false promises? Will he sit on fast for farmers who lost their lives, for atrocities on Dalits and for not being able to provide employment," he said.

Owaisi while directing at the Prime Minister said if he is ready to keep a fast for the recent incidents of disruptions in the on-going budget in the Parliament then he must do the same for issues like farmer's suicide and rape incident of minor in Kathua. Owaisi said, "8-year-old girl kidnapped and murdered. BJP MLA accused in the rape case is getting special treatment. Prime Minister will not sit on the fast for the farmers; will the PM sir will fast for the farmers and Dalits, on every promise". He further mentioned of the fast to be observed by the Prime Minister on Thursday over the disruptions caused during the Union budget session while blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party to 'deliberately not let the house function'. He further added, "PM Modi (is) going to fast from tomorrow, they could have easily moved the motion, they did not do that, BJP let (it) deliberately happen so that the house does not function". He also attacked wife of Union Railways Minister while claiming that her shares have doubled over a period of time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast over disruptions during the budget session of the Parliament on April 12. The Prime Minister will hold the fast along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party members. (ANI)