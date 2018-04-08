Owaisi for de-reservation of Urdu teachers post reserved for backward class

[India], Apr. 8 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao requesting him to de-reserve the posts reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in Urdu medium Teachers Reservation Test (TRT).

Stating that the posts are lying vacant due to non-availability of the SC/ST/BC candidates, Owaisi further asked the Chief Minister to fill those posts as per the merit.

"With reference to the subject cited, I am herewith forwarding the application of TS Urdu Trained Teachers Association, that the candidates of TRT 2017 submitting the notification certain vacancies had notified for Urdu medium candidate also as per the roster system it is noticed that candidates belongs to SC/ST/BC (A-C-D) are not available and most of the vacancies for Urdu medium posts throughout the Telangana state," his letter read. "In view of above I request to De-Reserve the posts reserved for SC/ST/BC(A_C-D) in TRT 2017 where ever the candidates are not available and full fill those posts with available candidates as per the merit (open competition) as per the Telangana state subordinate rules 22 (h) ii and oblige," he said. Owaisi further noted that this is the first teacher's notification after the formation of Telangana State. "Previously in United Andhra Pradesh the vacancies of SC/ST/BC(A-C-D) had been de reserve since DSC-1998 to DSC-2006 where ever candidates are not available in Urdu Medium," he added. (ANI)