Owaisi lauds KCR, says country needs 'anti-Cong, anti-BJP' govt

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lauded Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao for retaining power in Telangana, and stressed on the need for India to have a 'non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a non-Congress government' in the centre.

Addressing the media here, Owaisi said: "K. Chandrashekhar Rao has all the capabilities and capacities to ensure that a non-Congress government comes into existence when the next parliament election takes place. This country requires a non-Congress and a non-BJP government."

"After seeing K. Chandrasekhar Rao from very close quarters, I feel that this nation deserves a leader like him and I hope that the next step which he is going to take will be successful; a lot of planning and studying has gone into it. Definitely, I'll stand shoulder to shoulder with him, ensuring that in the 2019 election, there is a non-Congress and non-BJP government," Owaisi added.

Owaisi further attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for calling the TRS and the AIMIM a 'B-team' and 'C-team' of the BJP, saying, "Rahul Gandhi should now learn some humility and should stop using this kind of language. The people of Telangana have rejected your baseless, pathetic allegations. I hope he will do some introspection and see that what he and his party have not been able to do."

He also expressed confidence in the TRS and AIMIM bagging all 17 Lok Sabha seats from the state in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019. "No question of BJP or Congress here," Owaisi added.

The AIMIM Chief also claimed that anti-incumbency in Andhra Pradesh will "destroy" the prospects of Telegu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. "He (Naidu) should learn lessons from these results (in Telangana). I am telling him now, I will come to Andhra Pradesh. You came to our constituencies in Hyderabad, and all over Telangana, and held big rallies. Now, watch the reaction when I go to Andhra. Also note that out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, if god willing, he will not win even two," he added.

The TRS are set for a landslide victory in the 119-constituency assembly in the state, where polling was conducted on December 7.

Latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) has confirmed that 81 seats have been won by the TRS, while they are leading in 7.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM has won six seats, and is leading in a seventh.

The Congress has won 18 seats and is leading in one more, while the BJP has won just one seat. (ANI)