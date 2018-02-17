Owaisi meets Telangana Dy. CM, discusses education for minority

[India], Feb. 17 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari in Secretariat on Saturday to discuss issues related to the higher education of minority students.

Interacting with media after the meeting, Owaisi stressed on the need to resolve issues related to minority educational.

"Minority educational problems should be solved quickly. Online admissions should be introduced for minority colleges. Education and problems related to it should be focused," Owaisi said.

He said that university affiliation is also an important issue, which needs the attention of the government on an urgent basis. He added that they have received a positive response from the government, who have promised to look into the matter at the earliest. (ANI)