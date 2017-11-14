Owaisi seeks 'impartial' inquiry into Alwar lynching case

[India] November 14 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the Rajasthan Government must conduct an impartial inquiry into the recent killing of a man by cow vigilantes in Alwar.

"What is required by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Rajasthan Government is that an impartial inquiry should be done immediately. If the 'Gaurakshaks' are involved, it is high time the government take stern action against them," Owaisi told media.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the incidents involving cow vigilantes did not have the desired impact.

Talking about Rajasthan minister Gulab Chand Kataria's comments that the state government did not have enough manpower everywhere to control every situation well in time, Owaisi said that it was the government's responsibility to stop such incidents. "Unless and until the BJP leaves its ideology wherein a cow is placed above human life, these incidents will continue to happen," he asserted. Earlier on Sunday, a man was shot dead by cow vigilantes while transporting cows in Rajasthan's Alwar. The Alwar Police confirmed the incident while saying that they will investigate the matter for detailed information. "We were told there were three people, one of whom was shot dead when they were going with their cows. Neither relatives nor anyone else was there so we'll investigate to know what happened," Police officer Anil Benwal told the media. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a serious message to the cow vigilantes while saying that killing people in the name of cow protection was not acceptable. (ANI)