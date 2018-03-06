Owaisi slams Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over Syria remark

[India], Mar 6 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his 'Syria-like situation in India' remark.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar feels so big about himself that everyone should listen to what he says.

"He does not believe in the constitution, he does not believe in the law. He feels he is the law himself. He feels he is so big that everyone should listen to what he says. He is not neutral," he added.

On Monday, the Art of Living founder, in an interview with a leading television channel, had said that any delay in resolving the Ram temple issue could result in a Syria-like situation in India. "If the Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India," Ravi Shankar said during the interview. This comment by the spiritual leader invited a lot of criticism from all political spheres. However, clarifying his statement the spiritual leader said that it was a word of caution, not of a threat. "Woh dhamki thodi na hai, woh caution hai (It was not a threat, but a word of caution)," he said. (ANI)