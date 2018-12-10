Owaisi stands by KCR, confident of TRS win

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday endorsed Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for the next chief minister of the state and expressed confidence that the latter will form the government without anyone else's support.

Addressing the media, Owaisi said, "KCR will become the next chief minister and form the government without any support but we stand with him. We have made no demands, we are standing with him not only for a prosperous Telangana but also for nation building".

While saying that he will meet the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) chief again tomorrow, KCR said, "I want all eight of my candidates to win and we want KCR to become the chief minister of Telangana". His comments come a day ahead of the counting of votes for the state, where polls were conducted on December 7. Nearly all the exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the TRS. For Telangana's 119 seats, Times Now-CNX projected a clean sweep for the ruling the TRS with 66 seats. It gave 37 to Congress and 7 to BJP while others were given 9. Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat gave TRS 50-65 seats and 38-52 to Congress, 4-7 to BJP and 8-14 to others. The majority mark is 60. (ANI)