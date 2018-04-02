Owaisi takes on WB chief minister, governor over Asansol violence

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned Mamata Banerjee government's "secular" credentials and West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi's "constitutional" conduct in connection with the Asansol communal violence.

While addressing a public rally here on Sunday, Owaisi criticised the West Bengal governor for visiting only Hindu dominating areas of the violence-hit city and ignoring the house of Imam who had lost his son in the riots.

"At least you (governor) should have visited the Iman's house to offer condolence and assure support. It is your constitutional authority and responsibility to visit each of the places," Asaduddin Owaisi said. Owaisi further criticised Banerjee's government and asked as to how under her "secular" governance, Muslims were attacked. Imam's younger son Sibtulla Rashidi was allegedly killed in the violence and his body was found on Wednesday night. The Ram Navami celebrations on March 25 had turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of West Bengal leaving three dead and several injured. On March 28, the Centre sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on incidents of arson and violence. (ANI)