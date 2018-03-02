Owaisi urges party workers to uproot BJP, Cong from Telangana

[India]Mar 2(ANI): The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged his party workers to uproot both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress from Telangana.

Owaisi, while addressing a rally in Telengana said, "In the coming days, we have to increase the number of MLAs from our party and ensure that our party grows in Telengana".

Currently, the AIMIM has seven MLAs in the Telengana Assembly.

He further added "we have to put in all our efforts so that both the BJP and the Congress are finished in Telengana"

His statement has come in the view of General Elections which will be held next year.(ANI)