Pachauri to be charged in sexual harassment case

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): Delhi's Saket Court on Friday ordered framing of charges against environmentalist and former TERI director RK Pachauri in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case.

The charges will be framed under sections 354A (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 (sexual harassment), 509 (words used to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The next hearing of the matter has been scheduled on October 20.

Following the court's order, the victim told ANI, "Chuffed to bits. This has not been easy. This is a big leap towards the truth. I am relieved."

On March 1, 2016, the Delhi Police had filed a 1,400-page charge sheet against Pachauri for allegedly sexually harassing a former woman colleague. Pachauri headed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change from 2002 until his resignation in February 2015, due to sexual harassment allegations against him. (ANI)